She may not be a "Hollaback Girl," but Gwen Stefani has plenty of celebrity friends and fans hollering about how fashionable she is!

In October, E! announced that Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in honor of her decades of remarkable outfits.

The Grammy-award winning artist gushed about receiving the title, saying that, "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality." 

However, Stefani isn't the only celeb thrilled that her sartorial style is being recognized! In the first video in the PCA Confidential: Icons series, fellow artists praised Stefani and said how she was the only true choice for the award! (Also, be sure to come back to see the PCA Confidential: Icons videos for People's Icon Jennifer Anistonand People's Champion Pink!)

"I couldn't think of any woman or human actually that deserves it better, you always look rad," Kelly Clarkson revealed in an exclusive video. 

E! NewsMelanie Bromley agreed, declaring that, "Gwen Stefani might be the Fashion Icon for 2019 but she's actually the fashion icon of all time." 

Photos

Gwen Stefani's Quotes on Fashion

Stefani's fellow judges from The Voice also went on about how deserving the songstress is

"Who else is more of a fashion icon than you? You've been doing it for so long. You've been so stylish, so cool, just the definition of cool," John Legend explained. 

Blake Shelton, who is currently dating Stefani, added, "Know fashion means a lot to you and it's always been an important part of your life."

Stefani has turned her love of fashion from a passion into a career, launching the lifestyle brand L.A.M.B. was the designer of choice for many celebrities and even had runway shows during New York Fashion Week.

Ashanti recalled being at one of those L.A.M.B. fashion shows and said, "I remember, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, so cute!'"

Watch

Gwen Stefani's Style Evolution

As the frontwoman of the rock band No Doubt, Stefani's fashion roots were as edgy and bold as she was. As Tia Mowry-Hardrict remembered when she went to see the band in concert, "What was so cool about her was there was this woman who has this big personality and she had all men behind her!"

"It's always out of the box, but it always works," Vanessa Lachey added. Kelly Rowland smiled and quipped, "I've loved Gwen Stefani since those plaid pants!"

As E! News correspondent Jason Sylvester points out, "She was just a girl from Orange County who was on that stage rocking out. And her fashion spoke to who she was."

Even as the star's style started to evolve into a more glam, feminine look, there was always a touch of those punk beginnings. "It's always changed yet it's always kind of managed to stay her," E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi pointed out.

It's not just Stefani's fellow celebs that love her style, either. Some of her biggest fans say that is one of the many reasons they love her!

"You deserve this so much," one stan exclaims in a fan-submitted video. In another, three girls hang out before one of the artist's concerts and reveal that they "all met because of Gwen" and that, "Gwen inspires us because through her fashion and her music, she taught us how to be our true, authentic selves."

Gwen Stefani, Stars Not Aging

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Glamour

"I gotta say though," Shelton finished off. "My favorite clothes of yours are the ones that are in the floor, you know what I'm sayin?"

Okay, cuties! 

We can't wait to see Stefani accept the award when she takes the stage on Sunday, Nov. 10 during the live  People's Choice Awards ceremony.

You won't want to miss a minute either, so be sure to tune in! Between the live musical performances, behind-the-scenes coverage and plenty of red carpet numbers, it's going to be the biggest night of the season!

In the meantime, take a look at all of Stefani's best looks below. We can't wait to see what show-stopping number she's certain to debut at this year's PCAs, too!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

Gwen Stefani

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II

Pastel Perfection

In Elie Saab

Gwen Stefani

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Country Chic

In Philipp Plein 

Gwen Stefani, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Old Hollywood Glam

In Moschino

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Snorlax / MEGA

Perfect Princess

In a blush pink tulle dress with a green bow.

Gwen Stefani, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Beaming Beauty

In Balmain

Gwen Stefani, Las Vegas Residency

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Vegas Vixen

In a nude and silver fringe dress.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Simply Stunning

In a plunging mini red dress and black thigh-high boots

Gwen Stefani

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bold & Bright

In Schiaparelli

Gwen Stefani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Denim Delight

In a denim-on-denim look and black stilettos

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

JERRITT CLARK

Stylish Star

In black and white polka dot dress

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Gold Goddess

In a gold ruffle-hem mini dress.

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hollaback Girl

In a bold print jacket, fishnets and thigh-high boots

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Blue Beauty

In Reem Acra

Gwen Stefani

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Luxurious Lady

In Marchesa

Gwen Stefani, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Glitz & Glamour

In Falguni Shane Peacock

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, KIIS FM Wango Tango 2016

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oh So Gwen

In a mesh top, army cargo pants and gold heels

 

Gwen Stefani, Radio Disney Awards

Image Group LA /Disney Channel

Red Carpet Ready

In Olympia Le-Tan

Gwen Stefani, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

Red Hot

In Yanina Couture

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Pretty in Pink

In a bright pink dress with a necktie

Gwen Stefani, 2015 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sheer Perfection

In Yousef Al-Jasmi

Gwen Stefani

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for BeautyCon

Metallic Maven

In Fausto Puglisi

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Robin Marchant/Getty Image

Beautiful in Black

In Michelle Mason

Gwen Stefani

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Colorful Bohemian

In Reem Acra

Gwen Stefani

REX Shutterstock

Risky Business

In Christopher Kane

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard

Hot Mama

In a printed blouse with a black skirt

Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Top Notch

In Dolce & Gabbana

Gwen Stefani

John Shearer/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images

Polka Dots

In Dolce & Gabbana

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Everything on Fleek

In Atelier Versace

Gwen Stefani

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard

Werk It

In a steel-gray frock

Gwen Stefani, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Mixed Prints

In a leather jacket with printed pants

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In the Sleek

In Versace

Gwen Stefani, MTV VMA's 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Barbie Girl

In L.A.M.B. Couture

Gwen Stefani, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pretty in Punk

In Maison Martin Margiela

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Vogue's Vixen

In Calvin Klein's 

Gwen Stefani

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stunning in Sheer

In Stella McCartney

Gwen Stefani

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All White Everything

In L.A.M.B.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Love Angel Music Baby

In L.A.M.B.

Gwen Stefani

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Magic's in the Makeup

In Prada

Gwen Stefani

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Platinum Blond Life

In L.A.M.B.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Preppy Chic

The singer sports a sexy, studious look at MTV's Total Request Live in 2006.

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Hollywood Glamour

The singer looks lovely at BMG's post-Grammys party in 2001.

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Boho Beauty

When she went through the knotted hairstyles phase...

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Classic Gwen

The singer sports her signature look onstage.

