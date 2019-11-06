These artists are known around the world for their catchy tunes and exciting performances, but they are doing more than just singing. They are using their voices to create change.

Social media allows the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards music nominees to have an unprecedented connection with their fans. They are not only able to promote their work but also open up to their followers about topics outside of music.

From environment causes to LGBTQ rights, musicians including Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Khalid have started their own foundations that highlight the issues that matter most to them—and their fans.

Other PCAs music nominees have taken a different approach to giving. Drake, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have all discovered fans in times of need on social media and through their travels. They have found ways to personally connect and help these people in addition to donating to larger organizations and causes.

And don't forget, Pink will be honored with this year's PCAs People's Champion Award for her philanthropic efforts including her work with the environment, children and women's rights.