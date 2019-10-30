Scroll through the 40-year-old artist's most amazing, fun and best "cool mom" moments below.

1. Traveling with her kiddos

Once she had her kids, Pink made sure to make her family a priority while on tour which means her kids (and husband Carey Hart) get to experience the world with her at all times. This year, she embarked on her Beautiful Trauma tour which took her and her family across America, Europe and Australia.

2. Posing together for the cover of People's "Beautiful Issue 2018"

In April 2018, Pink landed the cover of People's "Beautiful Issue" and she talked all about how she is raising strong kids. What better way to show off your cool mom status than posing for the cover with your children?

3. Teaching her children to donate and give back

The "Try" singer has previously been a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and her charity work has rubbed off on her children. When she was only four years old, Pink already had Willow learning how to give back through donating her toys. She also allowed her daughter to sell candy at catering during her rehearsals to benefit Haiti.