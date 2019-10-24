No matter the location, Gwen Stefani always looks flawless!

While her stage costumes are fun and elaborate, the 50-year-old performer also makes a statement with her street style which is one of the reasons that she was named the E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon of 2019.

Whether The Voice coach is heading to church in Los Angeles or making her way to an interview in New York City, her effortless cool style certainly doesn't go unnoticed. We love that she is never afraid to take a fashion risk!

The "Hey Baby" singer often chooses to take her look up a notch by accessorizing with everything from designer boots to stylish bags in her downtime. In fact, she almost never goes without an incredible pair of sunnies!

Check out all of the L.A.M.B. designer's best street style looks including her favorite distressed jeans, chic dresses and graphic tees below.