We're freaking out because if this were an episode of Friends, it would be The One Where Jennifer Aniston Receives the People's Icon Award!
On Wednesday, E! announced that the actress would be the second-ever recipient of the title and will receive the honor at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10. Last year, Melissa McCarthy accepted the trophy for the inaugural award.
It's no surprise that Aniston, a seven-time PCAs winner, is being recognized given that she has played some of the most beloved roles in pop culture history and has proved that her range of talent is unrivaled.
"Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time," said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital.
"For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we're honoring Jennifer Aniston with The People's Icon of 2019."
Alexi Lubomirski
Of course, many have been obsessed with the actress since her breakout performance in Friends, where the actress shined as Rachel Green for ten seasons. The series launched her and her co-stars onto the A-list, with the cast nabbing a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and 52.5 million people watching the finale of the series.
Aniston's performance as America's favorite girl-next-door on the iconic sitcom earned her a Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award, but even before the actress wrapped on the show, she was starring in movies showing her talent couldn't be contained to the small screen.
In 1999, the performer starred alongside Ron Livingston in the cult classic Office Space, where she played a waitress who famously flipped off her boss upon his insistence that she wear more "flair."
After Friends took its final bow, Aniston became a mainstay during the rom-com boom of the mid-2000s, starring in films like Marley & Me, He's Just Not That Into You and Just Go With It. Her natural knack for comedy also became clear when she took on comedic roles in Horrible Bosses and Murder Mystery.
She also brought the drama in the 2014 film Cake, where her gripping performance as a woman suffering with chronic pain nabbed her a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination.
It's clear to everyone watching that Aniston can conquer any screen as an actress, but what makes her even more iconic is that the performer also serves as a producer, too.
After a successful run of creating movies such as Dumplin' and The Switch under her Echo Films banner, Aniston returns to television as an executive producer on the upcoming Apple+ series The Morning Show, which surrounds the inner workings of a daytime television show.
We can't wait to tune into the show because, given her track record, there's no doubt it'll be must-see TV!
While we know that Aniston will go home with an award, there are still 43 other competitive categories that you can still vote on—but hurry, because voting is only open through this Friday!
Head to the official PCAs site to cast your ballots and be sure to tune into the show on Nov. 10 to see Aniston recognized as well as many of your other favorite stars!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!