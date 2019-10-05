by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., 5 Oct. 2019 6:00 AM
It's never the wrong call to wake up with Good Morning America!
The ABC morning show, co-anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, is a pop culture fan's dream with concerts in Central Park and celebrities stopping by for interviews which may why it received a nomination for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
From Strahan's infectious energy to the show's fun deals and steals segments, it seems as though the program is designed to jump start your day.
Check out all the reasons why we love Good Morning America below from Roberts' openness about her health journey to the show's giant Halloween parties.
Heidi Gutman/ABC
Robin Roberts became a co-anchor of Good Morning America in 2005 and since then, the 58-year-old broadcaster has opened up about her personal health journey. In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and five years later, the television personality shared that she would undergo treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare bone marrow disease. Her openness about fighting the life-threatening condition earned her a Peabody Award in 2012.
ABC/Heidi Gutman
Michael Strahan always brings a smile to our faces with his infectious energy. The former New York Giants player joined the news program in 2016 after his stint on Live with Kelly and Michael. The Superbowl champion also hosts a spin-off of the morning show, GMA3, with Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. His lovable personality has earned him two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Good Morning America takes Halloween seriously! Last year, the hosts of the ABC program got into the holiday spirit by dressing up in '80s inspired costumes. Roberts was Dominique Deveraux from "Dynasty" while Amy Robach picked to be Peggy Bundy from Married With Children. George Stephanopoulos, as Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties, and Strahan, as Mr. T, also joined in on the fun. If that wasn't enough, the anchors also competed in a lip sync competition in honor of the spooky holiday.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
We can't get enough of watching the GMA concert series. This summer, the show feature some of the biggest artists of the year including Taylor Swift, BTS and Pitbull. Fans wait for hours to see these performances live from Central Park but if you ask us, they are just as good when watching them from home.
Walt Disney Television/Jeff Neira
In addition the concert series, Good Morning America is a destination for celebrities. From Jennifer Lopez to the new Bachelor, Peter Weber, the morning show offers fans exciting interviews with their favorite stars and exclusives for the sets of shows including Modern Family, Dancing with the Stars and more.
ABC/Fred Lee
Everybody likes a good deal which is why we love watching GMA's Deals and Steals. During each segment, Tory Johnson gives exclusive discounts to the show's viewers on a wide variety of products. From home goods to clothing, there is truly something for everyone in your life! Discounts are normally short-term making the segment GMA's own version of a flash sale.
ABC/Good Morning America
Of course, Good Morning America was built on its news coverage. The anchors report on breaking news, national crises, politics and world events daily.
