by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 6:00 AM
You made it happen!
Today, we are celebrating the E! People's Choice Awards exceeding—drum roll please!—one billion votes already since voting started on Sept. 4 and we know that it couldn't happen without all the dedicated fans.
With 43 categories spanning movies, television, music and pop culture, die-hard fans have already come out in force to support their favorite nominees for this year's big show.
But, it's not too late to have your voice heard. Are you an Arianator? Or an Avengers fanatic? Or how about a Games of Thrones devotee?
No matter which nominees you're picking, your favorite contenders still need your votes.
You can cast your ballot by going to the official People's Choice Awards voting site or via Twitter by including both the category hashtag and one nominee hashtag in a tweet. You can vote 25 times per day, per method. Remember, every Tuesday your votes will count twice so make sure you're coming back each day to support your picks.
But don't wait too long because voting closes on Oct. 18. That's just a few weeks away!
Once you've picked all your favorites, be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?