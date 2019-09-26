Dun, dun. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is nominated for an E! People's Choice Award!

The long-running show is up against seven other contenders for The Bingeworthy Show of 2019 and E! caught up exclusively with the cast at the show's red carpet last night at the Paley Center in New York City.

The cast couldn't be more excited, with Ice-T pleasantly surprised saying, "People's Choice kind of seems like a young award. I think Law & Order is kind of a mature show, but wouldn't be bad to win. I'll take all awards, I'm excited about it. I hope we win, that's cool!"

"It's an honor to be a part of a record-breaking endeavor such as Law & Order: SVU," actress Kelli Giddish added. "Thank you for watching since you were 2 years old, thank you for watching if you're 50 years old now."

Peter Scanavino was thrilled the show was recognized by fans, saying "You can get awards dealt out by critics or members of the academies or whatever that is, but at the end of the day it's all about the fans. So, in a lot of ways, that's the true award that you want to win."