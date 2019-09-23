MONDAY
NOV. 11

2019 Emmys: Vote For Which Star Rocked the Red Carpet Best!

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Awards season is back and the fashion is better than ever!

Last night, TV stars descended onto the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys. Between the amazing wins, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprise victory for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series or Game of Thrones taking home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series for its final season, the show was unforgettable and so were the looks.

After all, Zendaya had our jaw on the floor with her custom Vera Wang dress that channeled major Poison Ivy vibes. Also, pink and red color-block dresses had a moment, with both Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson being among the celebrities who rocked the trend.

Niecy Nash was also outshining the trophy with her sparkling gown and matching turban that brought Hollywood glam to the carpet. Also glittering on the carpet was Michelle Williams, whose Louis Vuitton dress stunned with its floral detailing.

Watch

2019 Emmys: 6 Must-See Moments

The men also turned out on the step-and-repeat, too. This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked perfectly tailored in a custom blue suit and Billy Porter brought the drama with a shimmering striped suit set and oversized hat to add some flair.

The adults weren't the only ones to bring their best, either. When They See Us' Asante Blackk looked dapper in a bright blue suit set that was so on-trend.

See the celebrities who were best dressed below and vote for who you think won the red carpet last night!

Regina King, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Regina King

One word: Wowzers! The Watchmen looks mesmerizing in this aqua gown by Jason Wu.

Zendaya, 2019 Emmys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zendaya

Green with envy! The 23-year-old actress sizzles in this Poison Ivy-inspired gown. 

Ava DuVernay, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

The writer-director makes a statement with this sparkly and jewel-adorned custom Reem Acra gown.

Article continues below

Michelle Williams, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

Hello gorgeous! Williams lights up the awards ceremony with her teal sequins Louis Vuitton gown that features a beautifully embroidered floral design.

Julia Garner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia rocks a bright purple number that certainly turns heads as she walks the red carpet. She's wearing Cong Tri.

Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson

The legendary actress stuns in this vibrant multicolored gown by Vera Wang.

Article continues below

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star channels the Emmys golden statue with her glittery gold dress.

Laverne Cox, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Cox brings the drama with her over-the-top fabulous Monsoori gown.

Maisie Williams, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones actress has us seeing stars with her dreamy black design by JW Anderson.

Article continues below

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star looks radiant and regal in this bright-blue Monique Lhuillier piece.

Kerry Washington, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

She's all business! Washington leaves the dress at home and opts for something more powerful: shimmery pants and a statement-making button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.

Justin Hartley, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley

Nothing basic about this suit! The This Is Us star looks dapper and dreamy in this bright blue custom tuxedo by ISAIA.

Article continues below

Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash

Hot mama! The When They See Us star brings the glitz and glamour to awards ceremony in this shimmery pink Christian Siriano number.

Asante Blackk, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Asante Blackk

The When They See Us actor leaves the boring suit at home and opts into something more bold!

Angela Bassett, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

Bassett wows the red carpet with this bold and bright Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit.

Article continues below

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 emmys

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

One word: Marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is all smiles on the red carpet as she dazzles in this shiny number by Elie Saab.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Susan Kelechi Watson

The 37-year-old actress shows off her engagement ring and gorgeous vibrant gown by Badgley Mischka.

Isla Fisher, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Isla Fisher

The Tag star oozes with glamour in this baby blue Zuhair Murad design.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Wowzers! The This Is Us actress sizzles in this Brandon Maxwell design at the 2019 Emmys.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose actor brings all the drama to the star-studded event with his flashy Michael Kors outfit.

Laura Linney, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laura Linney

Seeing stars! Linney radiates on the red carpet with this charcoal lamé blouse and slack pants.

Article continues below

Melissa Villasenor, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Villaseñor

The Toy Story 4 star makes blue look oh-so-good as she dons a vibrant ballgown at the star-studded ceremony.

RuPaul, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RuPaul

You better werk! The legendary drag queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race drops jaws with this mesmerizing black and pink suit.

Marisa Tomei, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei

Marisa brings a fun pop of color to the star-studded show with hot pink and red gown.

Article continues below

Ego Nwodim, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

All that glitters. The 31-year-old star shines just as bright as the flashing lights in this sparkly silver number.

Sarah Levy, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sarah Levy

Tulle galore! The 33-year-old star stuns on the red carpet with this fun and flirty tulle gown.

Bethenny Frankel, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel

The reality television personality looks sleek and chic in this simple (but striking) Alex Perry piece.

Article continues below

Parker Bates, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Parker Bates

Bates adds flair to the red carpet with this black blazer.

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia

The 42-year-old star looks dapper as hell in this not-so-basic suit.

Chris Sullivan, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

The This Is Us actor brings his daring fashion sense to the 2019 Emmys. "There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shares with us.

Article continues below

Betty Gilpin, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Betty Gilpin

The Emmy nominee literally sparkles at the awards ceremony with her rhinestone-studded gown by Jason Wu.

Eliza Scanlen, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Eliza Scanlen

The Sharp Objects actress stands out of the crown with her breathtaking lavender ballgownv by Miu Miu, which is a color that is rarely seen on the red carpet!

Hugo Gloss, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Hugo Gloss

No boring tuxedos here! Gloss brings fun and fearless fashion to the awards ceremony with this modern take on a suit.

Article continues below

Padma Lakshmi, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi

The Emmy nominee dazzles in this body-hugging halter gown by Christian Siriano. Her statement earrings and gold clutch make the ensemble all the more gorgeous!

Gail Simmons, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gail Simmons

Sometimes, you just need a little oomph. Simmons brings the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her body-hugging black dress by Christian Siriano that features a sparkly bedazzled top.

Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV personality and E! commentator lights up the red carpet with bright-yellow strapless number by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The matching pumps bring it all together!

Article continues below

Our Lady J, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Our Lady J

The television writer and classical pianist is looking red hot, hot, hot in this fiery ensemble.

Lonnie Chavis, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

The This Is Us actor adds a pop of color to his tuxedo and knocks it out of the park.

Kim Dickens, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Dickens

The Highwaymen skips the typical gown and opts for something more swoon-worthy: a powerful black suit.

Article continues below

Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Royal blue! The 43-year-old actress dazzles on the red carpet with her striking ocean blue off-the-shoulder dress by Zac Posen. The bedazzled sleeves are a chef's kiss.

Giancarlo Esposito, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

The Better Call Saul actor goes the classic route and totally nails it with this blue number.

Faithe Herman, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Faithe Herman

The This Is Us actress goes for the gold with this refreshing bright-yellow ballgown.

Article continues below

Robin Weigert, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robin Weigert

The Big Little Lies actress looks radiant on the red carpet with her black and white floral dress.

Sterling K. Brown, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

Another stand-out suit, the This Is Us star pulls out all the stops with this eye-catching ensemble by Brioni.

Eris Baker, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eris Baker

The 14-year-old actress stuns in this layered tulle number from by Tadashi Shoji. Her bedazzled headpiece, sparkling makeup and statement jewelry pieces tie this whimsical lewk together.

Article continues below

Vera Farmiga, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Vera Farmiga

Farmiga's outfit might be more on the modest side, but it hits all the marks with the power color, lace material and puffed sleeves.

Rhea Seehorn, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rhea Seehorn

The Better Call Saul actress evokes old-Hollywood glamour with this effortlessly elegant design.

Sarah Sutherland, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Sutherland

Think pink! Sarah looks oh-so-chic in this off-the-shoulder gown that features a cheeky cut-out that shows off her toned body.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2019 Emmys: Best Dressed Celebs
2019 Emmys: Best Dressed
Which celeb was best dressed at the 2019 Emmys?
40.0%
20.0%
0.0%
20.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20.0%

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Emmys , 2019 Emmys

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.