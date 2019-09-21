Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are sure to put a smile on your face each morning.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is filled with lively chatter, interesting interviews and fun segments that showcase the pair's undeniable on-air chemistry.

To say that people can't get enough is understatement which may explain why the program is up for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards.

But that doesn't mean they are shoe in take home the prize, they are competing against The View, Red Table Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, TODAY, Good Morning America and The Real. That's some serious competition if you ask us!

Before voting, be sure to check out all of the co-hosts' cutest moments from Live with Kelly and Ryan below. From trying out the gender-swap Snapchat filter to cooking delicious treats, there are so many reasons to choose this adorable pair.

Remember, you can vote 25 times per day, per platform, for your pick. Either head to the PCAs official website or cast your vote on Twitter.