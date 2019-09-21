by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., 21 Sep. 2019 6:00 AM
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are sure to put a smile on your face each morning.
Live with Kelly and Ryan is filled with lively chatter, interesting interviews and fun segments that showcase the pair's undeniable on-air chemistry.
To say that people can't get enough is understatement which may explain why the program is up for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards.
But that doesn't mean they are shoe in take home the prize, they are competing against The View, Red Table Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, TODAY, Good Morning America and The Real. That's some serious competition if you ask us!
Before voting, be sure to check out all of the co-hosts' cutest moments from Live with Kelly and Ryan below. From trying out the gender-swap Snapchat filter to cooking delicious treats, there are so many reasons to choose this adorable pair.
Remember, you can vote 25 times per day, per platform, for your pick. Either head to the PCAs official website or cast your vote on Twitter.
Find out if Live with Kelly and Ryan takes home the prize for The Daytime Talk Show when the People's Choice Awards of 2019 air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Ryan's Secret Skill
It should come as no surprise that Seacrest is one of the busiest people in Hollywood but did you know that he is also an expert at folding towels? That's right, the American Idol host's interest in this unique skill was sparked when he went on cruise with his family as a child. He showed off his talent on the morning show and attempted to make a towel swan with his 48-year-old co-host. Plus, find out why Ripa refers to Seacrest as a "human onion" in the clip above.
Kelly and Ryan Try a Gelato Burger
There is nothing that the Live duo loves more than trying creative food combos. Earlier this year, they tried another hybrid, the gelato burger—a chocolate cake bun filled with ice cream—from Amorino Gelato. While Seacrest was a fan, Ripa had a few critiques to improve the culinary creation. But have no fear, Ryan jokingly left the studio to return it after her comments. Check out all of their thoughts on the dessert above.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Crying Happy Tears After Sending Their Daughter Off to College
Kelly and Ryan Try the Gender-Swap Filter
Who doesn't love a Snapchat filter? Ripa and Seacrest tried out the viral gender-swap filter live on their show. They took it a step further by trying the baby and bearded filters too. Jessica Alba even joined in on the fun to give the filters a shot. But, there was one filter that that both hosts agreed wasn't meant for daytime television. See the one they hide from the audience above!
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream with Science Bob
It is always an adventure when Science Bob joins Live with Kelly and Ryan and this visit was no exception. The scientist kicked things into high gear by making liquid nitrogen ice cream which the hosts were more than happy to try. They also experimented with creating their own confetti explosion and suspending a light bulb in midair which left Ripa to proclaim that "science is magic." Watch all the fun experiments above.
Ryan's Camping Diary
The co-hosts had us laughing out loud as Seacrest recalled a childhood camping trip. While his friends wanted to keep things simple, the On Air with Ryan Seacrest host thought it might be best to elevate the camping experience by getting smoked oysters for one of his meals. However, he did not realize that his gourmet treat would bring out all the bears. See Ripa's reaction to the adorable story above.
Kelly's Nutritious Pancake Recipe
The co-hosts celebrated Mother's Day with Ripa's healthy recipe for pancakes. While showing off her culinary skills, the former All My Children actress broke down who is the healthiest and who is the foodie in her family. She also discussed how her Mother's Day plans have changed from when her kids were young. Plus, Seacrest surprised his co-host with beautiful flowers for the holiday.
Connie Seacrest's Paella Recipe
All the family secrets were revealed when Connie Seacrest, Ryan's mother, visited the morning show to cook her paella recipe. The television personality's mother spilled about his childhood, family traditions and breakfasts on the grill. They also chatted about how Kipa is become a member of the family and Seacrest surprised his mother with a treat from her childhood.
