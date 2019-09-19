by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 6:00 AM
Gwen Stefani and John Legend have so many reasons to celebrate!
One of those reasons is that their series, The Voice, is up for The Competition Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
E! News exclusively sat down with the pair on the set of the hit NBC show where they shared that they are thrilled to be for an award after so long on the air.
"I'm glad that people like us," Legend dished. "The show has been around for 17 seasons and it's great that people still love what we do and that this format is still something that they really just get excited for."
While the "Hollaback Girl" singer was overjoyed not only about the PCAs nom but also about rejoining The Voice this fall. She was last a coach in 2017.
"Any time you get nominated for anything it's really magical," she shared. "But, just to be here again, for me, my mind is blown. It's so fun being on the show. Everyone is so nice and funny and it's just a family and it's magical."
The duo will be joined by Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson when The Voice Season 17 premieres on Sept. 23 on NBC.
See if The Voice, which took home the same prize last year, can win again when the PCAs air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more from the show's coaches.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
