Calling all lovers of YouTube, Vine, Instagram and Internet culture at large! The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are here and that means your nominees for The Social Star of 2019 have been announced.

Some of the stars that you've spent hours with via your phone screen are up for the award and the competition is fierce! From YouTube pranksters to families that bring you into their daily lives, the nominees have over a combined 92 million social followers…on Instagram alone!

Basically, these stars know what it's like to be going viral, they practically live it.

Now it's your turn to take to social media and support your faves. While you may not have 2.5 million Twitter followers like nominee Emma Chamberlain, your tweets go just as far when you vote by tweeting the nominee and category to cast your ballot.

You can also vote by heading to the PCAs voting site. On both the website and Twitter, you even get to vote 25 times a day on each platform, and on Tuesdays those votes get counted TWICE.