Getting personal may be one of the reasons that Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin is up for Pop Podcast of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards.

"We are very open and honest about our struggles, which then opens the door for our listeners to have that same experience and be able to relate," Jana Kramer shared exclusively with E! News at iHeartRadio's SoCalCountry at the Miller Lite Irwindale Brewery.

"Because we don't hold back and we talk about real stuff and we don't sugarcoat anything and we're not like, 'Our marriage is perfect.' No, we actually got into a fight on the way here and we're going to talk about it," the One Tree Hill actress added.

The married pair dish out advice about love, marriage and parenthood on the weekly show making them relatable to listeners.

"When people say that they don't feel as alone and it's helping their marriage, that's one of the biggest ones. When we do the Whine Down tour, couples come up to us and even the guys are starting to say this is helping," Mike Caussin explained.