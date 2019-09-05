by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., 5 Sep. 2019 6:00 AM
Couples are taking over the People's Choice Awards! Seven celebrity duos are nominated for awards at this year's show.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may just be the King and Queen of the PCAs this year. The pair have a whopping seven nominations between them. The 23-year-old actress scored four noms for her roles in Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix. Her husband's band, the Jonas Brothers, may take home three awards for Song, Group and Album of 2019.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello could be celebrating big if they win Song and Music Video of 2019 for their hit, "Señorita" at the People's Choice Awards. Mendes is also a contender for Male Artist and Social Celebrity of 2019 while Cabello was nominated for Female Artist.
Bughead fans will happy to learn that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are up for four individual nominations this year; plus, their CW series, Riverdale, was nominated for The Show and Drama Show of 2019. The 22-year-old actress could take home the awards for both Female TV Star and Drama TV Star. Her boyfriend scored a nomination for his work on Riverdale as well as for his performance in Five Feet Apart.
See all the nominated couples below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10. We can't wait to see all the celeb couples walking this year's PCAs red carpet together!
Oh so cool! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have seven PCAs nominations between them—the most of any couple this year! The 23-year-old actress is nominated for Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2019 at the PCAs for her role in Dark Phoenix while she also is a contender for Female TV Star and Drama TV Star for her work on Game of Thrones. After reuniting earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers could become winners for Song, Group and Album of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards.
The People's Choice Awards are giving Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott another reason to celebrate! The rapper and cosmetics mogul both scored PCAs nominations. Scott could win the trophy for Male Artist of 2019 while Jenner is a contender for Reality Star of 2019 at this year's show. Plus, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is also up for Reality Show of 2019.
Bughead IRL! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are proving they are a power couple on and off screen. The performers each received two nominations at this year's PCAs. The 27-year-old actor may take home the prizes for Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Five Feet Apart and Male TV Star for Riverdale. Reinhart is up for Female TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019 at the big show. Plus, Riverdale is a contender for The Show and Drama Show of 2019.
Talk about being in the good place! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard both scored PCAs nominations this year. The 39-year-old actress could walk away with a trophy for Comedy TV Star for her NBC sitcom, The Good Place, while Shepard is a nominee for Pop Podcast for his Armchair Expert podcast at the People's Choice Awards.
It's been a whirlwind year for Karol G and Anuel AA. In addition to creating music and touring together, the pair also announced their engagement in April. If that wasn't reason enough of a reason to celebrate, the couple is now nominated for two People's Choice Awards. They will be competing for The Latin Artist of 2019.
There is no doubt that Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron will be one of the most fashionable couples on the People's Choice Awards red carpet. In fact, the supermodel is up for PCAs Style Star of 2019 while Cameron could be recognized as The Competition Contestant of 2019 for his stint on The Bachelorette.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
