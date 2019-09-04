MONDAY
From Sterling K. Brown to Khloe Kardashian, Take a Look All the 2019 PCAs TV Star Nominees

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., 4 Sep. 2019 9:45 AM

The wait is over! E! revealed the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations today and we can't get over how many of our favorite television stars are up for trophies.

This Is Us could be a big winner at the PCAs. Sterling K. Brown is a double nominee for both The Male TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019 for his role on the drama series. He is competing against his costar, Milo Ventimiglia, in the Male TV Star category while Mandy Moore scored her own nomination for The Female TV Star of 2019. She received a nom in the same category last year.

The cast of Riverdale should also be celebrating as KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart all received nominations at this year's People's Choice Awards. 

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Don't fear reality and competition viewers, your favorites are being honored, too!

It's time to rejoice if you love The Real Housewives because Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss are competing for The Reality Star of 2019

Meanwhile, three fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise could walk away with the trophy for The Competition Contestant of 2019. That's right, Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron are all nominated this year.

Don't miss all the TV star nominees below and check out the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.  

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

NBC

Sterling K. Brown

The Male TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us

KJ Apa, Archie, Riverdale

The CW

KJ Apa

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros

Jim Parsons

The Male TV Star of 2019 for The Big Bang Theory

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia

The Male TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us

Finn Wolfhard, Mike, Stranger Things

Netflix

Finn Wolfhard

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things

Cole Sprouse, Jughead, Riverdale

The CW

Cole Sprouse

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale

The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus

AMC

Norman Reedus

The Male TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

The CW

Lili Reinhart

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The CW

Camila Mendes

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale

The Walking Dead

AMC

Danai Gurira

The Female TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Sophie Turner

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

HBO

Reese Witherspoon

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Big Little Lies

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Big Little Lies

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mandy Moore

The Female TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us

Euphoria, Zendaya

HBO

Zendaya

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Euphoria

Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones

NBC

Leslie Jones

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

NBC

Kristen Bell

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Good Place

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Francisco Roman/TBS

Tiffany Haddish

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, black-ish

ABC/Kelsey McNea

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, Tahani, The Good Place

NBC

Jameela Jamil

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Good Place

Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi

Freeform

Yara Shahidi

The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Grown-ish

Buddy Valastro, Buddy vs. Duff

Food Network

Buddy Valastro

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for Buddy Vs. Duff

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Hannah Brown

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelorette

America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

NBC

Kodi Lee

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer, T-Pain

Fox

T-Pain

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Finale

ABC/John Fleenor

Colton Underwood

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelor

Tyler Oakley, Amazing Race

Elizabeth Morris/CBS via Getty Images

Tyler Oakley

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Amazing Race

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Tyler Cameron

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelorette

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

The Competition Contestant of 2019 for RuPaul's Drag Race

KUWTK, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

E!

Khloé Kardashian

The Reality Star of 2019 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Kyle Richards

The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

NeNe Leakes

The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Michelle Kwan

Live Nation

Jonathan Van Ness

The Reality Star of 2019 for Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Alex Martinez/Bravo

Kandi Burruss

The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

KUWTK, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

E!

Kylie Jenner

The Reality Star of 2019 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski

Christopher Smith/Netflix

Antoni Porowski

The Reality Star of 2019 for Queer Eye

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

