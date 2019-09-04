We can't stop singing because the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominees are here and the ladies up for musical awards are pitch-perfect!
Ariana Grande is bringing the heat to the PCAs this year with six nominations, including The Female Artist and Song of 2019. The "7 Rings" singer is the most nominated person at the PCAs, which airs live on E! on Sunday, November 10.
Taylor Swift is up there, too, with four nominations in categories like The Album of 2019 for her recently released Lover. Lizzo will be tough competition for her, though, with her self-love album Cuz I Love You competing in the same category.
Those that tried to learn the choreography from their favorite artists will also need to tune in to see who takes home the prize for The Music Video of 2019. Billie Eilish is looking to nab the award with "Bad Guy" but whether or not she wins is up to the fans, as the PCA winners are decided by the people!
With additional categories including The Country Artist, Latin Artist and Concert Tour of 2019, there are plenty of musicians that need their fans to rally behind them now that voting is open.
Check out all of the solo female artists who are nominated for an award below. Some of your musical favorites may also be nominated for a collaboration track, so be sure to check out the full list of nominees to see where else they have the opportunity to take home a trophy.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Halsey
Tanner Grant
Billie Eilish
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
Miley Cyrus
Chris Polk for Mastercard
Camila Cabello
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi
P!nk
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lizzo
The Album of 2019 for Cuz I Love You
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for YouTube Music
Maren Morris
Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Karol G
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Natti Natasha
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Becky G
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Lady Gaga
James Devaney/GC Images
Jennifer Lopez
Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Cher
The Concert Tour of 2019 for Here We Go Again Tour
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!