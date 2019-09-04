Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures
Robert Downey Jr.
Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Tom Holland
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Walt Disney Studios
Will Smith
Summit Entertainment
Keanu Reeves
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Marvel Studios 2019
Samuel L. Jackson
Universal Pictures
Dwayne Johnson
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Fighting With My Family
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Warner Bros. Pictures
Millie Bobby Brown
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Zendaya
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Marvel Studios
Brie Larson
Claudette Barius/Universal
Lupita Nyong'o
Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG
Tessa Thompson
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Men in Black: International
Paramount Pictures
Taron Egerton
ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS
Cole Sprouse
Sundance Institute
Zac Efron
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Brad Pitt
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood
Universal Studios
Sarah Paulson
Warner Bros.
Rebel Wilson
John Eddy/INSTARimages.com
Liam Hemsworth
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
Chris Evans
Lionsgate
Halle Berry
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Disney/Pixar; Shutterstock
Tom Hanks
Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock
Kevin Hart
Disney; Shutterstock
Beyoncé
Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds
DreamWorks; Shutterstock
America Ferrera
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock
Chris Pratt
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Columbia Pictures & Rovio Animations; Shutterstock
Awkwafina
