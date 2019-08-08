There's nothing holding him back!

Birthday boy Shawn Mendes, who turns 21 today, is on top of the world (and at the top of our Spotify playlists) after a year that included award nominations, stadium tours and new music videos!

For the first time, the songwriter got not one but two nominations at the Grammy Awards this year for Best Song and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In My Blood" and Shawn Mendes, respectively.

The musician is still promoting the Grammy-nominated album on his world tour, Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which spans an impressive 56 dates between Europe and North America!

There was also excitement around the second musical collaboration with Camila Cabello, and oh did it not disappoint. The "Señorita" music video, released in June, was red hot and had some fans wondering if the pair were together in real life. When photos came out a few months later of the two making out off-screen, speculation went into overdrive that they are more than just friends.