Happy Birthday, Tom Brady! See All the Cutest Family Moments From the Brady Bunch

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., 3 Aug. 2019 6:00 AM

Tom Brady, Family

If anyone has had a championship year, it's Tom Brady

The Patriots quarterback, who turns 42 today, added yet another Super Bowl ring to his collection (he has now earned six) and walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala since his last birthday. All along the way, he's had wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen and kids by his side

The power couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage together this year, first met on a blind date. Bündchen would later go on to tell The Tonight Show that it was love at first sight saying, "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away."

They exchanged vows in 2009 and have welcomed two children, Benjamin and Vivian Brady. Brady also is father to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen lovingly refers to as her "bonus child".

 

Bündchen, who also penned her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life this last year, and the rest of the fam can always be seen cheering on the team on the sidelines. Brady knows teamwork is just as important off the field as it is on it, stressing that his wife's support has been key to making everything work.

"Ten years ago, I didn't realize how much I could love you and the family we created together," the NFL MVP wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his wedding day. "Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!"

We love them, too. Take a look at the cutest moments the family has had over the past ten years below!

Tom Brady, Family

Family Man

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady snuggles with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (from his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady in this adorable photo snapped by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, on Father's Day.

Tom Brady, Family

Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Tom Brady, Family

XOXO

In March, Bündchen shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Brady giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Tom Brady, Family

The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Tom Brady, Family

Clowning Around

Brady lurks as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

Tom Brady, Family

I've Got Your Back

Brady enjoys a Saturday with his daughter on his shoulders.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Daddy's Little Girl

As Brady gears up for another football season this summer he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John, Gisele Bundchen

Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Goofballs

Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John

Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has six Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Vivian, Tom Vs Time

Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family in February, complete with burger time and selfies.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian, John, Gisele Bundchen

Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Bündchen and oldest son Jack, second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Gisele Bundchen

Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017 writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Tom Brady, Kids,

Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football. 

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John

Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Tom Brady, Benjamin

Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Tom Brady, Vivian, 2017 Super Bowl

Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Fan Club

Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Gisele, Tom Brady, Vivian, Christmas 2016, Instagram

Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Tom Brady, Kids,

Vacation Mode

The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Snuggles All Around

Come on, this is too cute.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Beach Babes

This photo of Brady and Bündchen with their two kids on holiday is so sweet that it makes us a little jealous...OK, a lot jealous.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Father-Daughter Moments

Back in 2015, Brady stopped to take in the scenery with Vivian and made us love him even more as a dad in the process.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian, John

Kiss Kiss

Matching pajamas and kisses for everyone sounds like any dad's ideal Father's Day.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian

Pancake Day

When the California native isn't playing football on a Sunday he is breaking out his cooking skills and making his kids pancakes. Sounds perfect to us.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Mini Me

In 2014, Ben proved he is a mini version of his pops with his adorable matching ensemble. 

