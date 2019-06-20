Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella, Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage,Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
by Johnni Macke | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 9:04 AM
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella, Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage,Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Music makes the world go round and summer concerts make it more fun.
Festival season kicks off months and months of music fun, but once June hits it becomes summer concert season and boy, are the acts good this year.
There are a lot of great concerts that you can, and should, see live this summer, because let's face it, summer isn't complete without catching one or two of your favorite artists on stage.
Over the next few months in addition to going on vacation, not studying and staying out late with your friends, you should go to as many concerts as possible.
Whether you love pop music or rap, country or rock, there are killer acts for you to catch all summer long and we're here to remind you about the top 15 shows that shouldn't be missed.
For starters, Paul McCartney is back on tour and Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour is in full swing.
The New Kids On The Block will be rocking out until July 14 while Carrie Underwood's The Cry Pretty 360 Tour continues through the end of October.
Jennifer Lopez is on fire right now with her It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour and Miranda Lambert is taking her show on the road with a handful of fierce women openers you will love even if you aren't a country fan.
Shawn Mendes is making girls scream on a regular basis with his tour while fans of old and new will really enjoy seeing Queen with Adam Lambert. Grammy nominated artist Khalid will take the stage through December and Blink 182 is teaming up with Lil Wayne for a show we didn't know we needed.
Of course, nostalgia will set in if you see the Backstreet Boys on tour, but maybe you're more of a rap fan and want to check out Wiz Khalifa.
Plus, you could see John Mayer or Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida together. Last, but not least, is the Jonas Brothers show which is bound to rock since fans have been waiting for a reunion since 2013.
Summer is all about fun, sun and good music and now we want to know which act you'll be seeing first.
Vote for your favorite below and get ready to rock!
