Bachelor Nation, can we get your attention?

May has been The Bachelorette month in our world, following the premiere of season 15 of the series with Hannah Brown. It has also been a month dedicated to couples who have found love thanks to being on any, or all, of the Bachelor shows and its spinoffs.

Now, what we really need to know is, whether or not it's a Bachelorette alum and her man or a winning Bachelor couple that you guys think is the hottest duo of them all.

In case you missed it, at the beginning of the month we kicked off our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 amazing couples from all around Bachelor Nation. Week after week your votes narrowed it down until there were only two power couples remaining.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph pushed out original Bachelorette star Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, while Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick beat out Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine (Giudici) Lowe to make it into the final round.