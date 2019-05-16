The Bachelorette kicked off this week and it has us seeing roses...lots and lots of roses.

The premiere of the new season, starring Hannah Brown, also has us thinking about all of the success stories that have come from Bachelor Nation throughout the past few decades.

In fact, earlier this month we started our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 duos who either met on the reality TV series or through being a part of Bachelor Nation and thanks to your votes we are down to the final four pairs.

Starting today, the top four couples will be battling it out to see which two pairs of lovebirds will make it to the final round of our tournament and earn the best title of them all, Bachelor Nation's favorite couple ever!

So, who is competing in the final four round? Lots of great couples that's who!