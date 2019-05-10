The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Are Set to Air on November 10, So Mark Your Calendars!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., 10 May. 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The fall is heating up on E! thanks to the second annual E! People's Choice Awards!

Following the network's debut as the host of the People's Choice Awards last year, the iconic award show is coming back in November 2019 and it's going to be bigger and better...with just the right amount of pop culture pizzazz. 

On Friday, E! announced that the 2019 PCAs will air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E! and will be broadcasting once again from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Last year, Victoria Beckham won the Fashion Icon AwardMelissa McCarthy won the People's Icon Award and Bryan Stevenson was presented with the People's Champion Award by John Legend...and that was only the beginning. 

There were amazing guests who swarmed the red carpet, appearances by top stars in the People's Pyramid and singers Nikki Minaj, Legend and Rita Oraall set the stage on fire with their performances throughout the night. 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

This year the PCAs will be bringing back all 43 categories for you to vote on including, "The Movie of 2019," "The Show of 2019," "The Album of 2019" and "The Beauty Influencer of 2019," so get ready to pick your favorite as the champion.

Come November, the award show will again be produced by Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager and Wilshire Studios, which means the home of pop culture is gearing up for another star-studded and fun-filled event that you won't want to miss. 

The network's inaugural telecast of the award show generated a total of 34 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content, reached 4.1 million total viewers and according to Neilson Social, the event ranks as the No. 1 most social telecast season to date for ad-supported cable networks.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Instagrams and Twitpics

Plus, as you probably already know, the People's Choice Awards are the only award show that is voted on by the people and for the people, so your voice matters and counts even more!

Don't miss the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards when they air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , People's Choice , Awards , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha Curry After Backlash Over Her Red Table Talk Remarks

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

19 Times Saint West Proved He Was the Best Big Brother

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Renewed Through Season 17 With More Station 19 Crossover

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

He's Here! Inside Kim Kardashian's Journey to Baby No. 4

Will Smith, Graham Norton Show

Why Will Smith Felt "Trapped" After Turning 50

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Reveals "I Can See My Husband in This Room"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.