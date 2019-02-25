And the Oscar goes to...

On Sunday, the best of the best in the film industry gathered at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the 91st Academy Awards and we are still talking about all of the winners.

We are thrilled that Regina King and Olivia Colman won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role and who could forget the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performance? It was amazing!

The thing we loved most about the last major award show of 2019's award season however was the style. As usual the Oscars red carpet was glamorous, elegant and show-stopping, which is why we can't pick just one favorite look.

There are however a lot of standout ensembles that we want to recognize starting with Oscar-winner Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress looked like she stepped out of old Hollywood in her black Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany's yellow diamond necklace, which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn herself!