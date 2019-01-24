Weezer is officially the go-to hipster cover band of our dreams and we are so here for all of their music magic.

On Wednesday, Weezer dropped a surprise album called The Teal Album, completely made up of cover songs...most of which are very different from the usual tunes the band belts out.

It all started last year when Weezer—made up of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner—released their rendition of Toto's "Africa" and took over the airwaves with a '90s hit and somehow brought it back to life.

Now, the group has given fans nine more covers to sing along to, and trust us you will be singing along to all of these unique alternative rock and pop takes on classic tunes you've always loved.

The songs include, Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," ELO's (Electric Light Orchestra) "Mr. Blue Sky" and The Turtle's "Happy Together."

A few of the more shocking track choices come in the form of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and TLC's "No Scrubs."