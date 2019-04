Having a baby doesn't mean you're locked into your current location, never to see a piña colada and a tropical sunset ever again right? Right! And this goes for being pregnant as well — sans piña colada of course. In most cases, it's perfectly safe to travel when pregnant. Obviously your doc will need to give you the go ahead, but having a bun in the oven doesn't necessarily mean you're not allowed to get on a plane. So if you're thinking of getting your passport ready mumma-to-be, this video is for you!