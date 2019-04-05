Call it denial or call it thrifty — I decided that I was going to try and avoid maternity wear at all costs in my pregnancy. I had done some searching online and had a look at some retail stores and was not impressed by the clothing — ahem, tents — available to preggo women out there. Surely having a bigger tummy than usual doesn't mean we should be relegated to the dark corners of the fashion world? That a muu muu would be our destiny for that long nine months?

I realised the key to non-maternity wear and still feeling fashionable came down to two things. Going up a size, duh, and living in stretchy dresses.

Here's a peek at what I've been wearing since living the preggo life. Hashtag bumpstyle!