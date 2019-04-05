by Yvette King | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 12:34 AM
Call it denial or call it thrifty — I decided that I was going to try and avoid maternity wear at all costs in my pregnancy. I had done some searching online and had a look at some retail stores and was not impressed by the clothing — ahem, tents — available to preggo women out there. Surely having a bigger tummy than usual doesn't mean we should be relegated to the dark corners of the fashion world? That a muu muu would be our destiny for that long nine months?
I realised the key to non-maternity wear and still feeling fashionable came down to two things. Going up a size, duh, and living in stretchy dresses.
Here's a peek at what I've been wearing since living the preggo life. Hashtag bumpstyle!
View this post on Instagram
Went to the doc after work and the babies are doing so well! The average babe is supposed to be 1.7kg rn and they’re both around 2kg! Explains this rather large hump 🧐😂 this can change but happy they’re on track at the mo #bigmama #pregnant #twinmum
A post shared by Yvette King (@iamyvetteking) on
View this post on Instagram
This dress is everything ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @rentadella #bumpstyle #5months #preggo
A post shared by Yvette King (@iamyvetteking) on
View this post on Instagram
Third trimester baby 🍼 wearing @delphinethelabel #preggo #bumpstyle
A post shared by Yvette King (@iamyvetteking) on
View this post on Instagram
These sleeves give me life 💜 thanks to @cartier for having the @eonlineasia team! #bumpstyle #pregnant #twinmom
A post shared by Yvette King (@iamyvetteking) on
