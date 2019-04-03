The Surprising Foods to Avoid When You're Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Yvette King | Wed., 3 Apr. 2019 12:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A lot of people probably assume that when they're pregnant it's a free pass to just eat, eat, eat! But when you're expecting, you do need to more cautious about what you're munching on to avoid nasties like E.Coli and listeria which can lead to complications, some of which can be extremely serious. But while of course there are the obvious things to avoid — like sushi — there are a few things that make the list that I found completely surprising!

As always, it's better to be safe than sorry. Click on the video to find out more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Wellness , Pregnancies , Babies , Motherhood with Yvette

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

Let Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Friendship Get You Prepared for Game of Thrones' Final Season

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Reveals Two Shocking Breakups

This Is Us

This Is Us Finale Reveals the Devastating Truth About the Future

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

See the $40,000 Watch Kevin Hunter Gifted Wendy Williams Amid Cheating Rumors

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Amanda Stanton, Instagram

Amanda Stanton Feels "Violated" As She Reveals Man Sent Around Topless Photos of Her

Mike The Situation Sorrentino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi

Snooki Says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is "Having the Time of His Life" in Prison

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.