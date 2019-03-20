When you're trying to conceive, there comes a time in your cycle that is known as the dreaded two week wait. The seasoned professionals of the two week wait game would call this TWW or in summary, torture. It's the time between ovulation and your expected period in which you either got preggo or you didn't. POAS or Pee On A Stick addicts would be all too aware of this time.

In this video I'm talking about the little, subtle hints my body was telling me I was indeed pregnant.