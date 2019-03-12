As one half of the Philippines' most famous twins and fellow E! fam member, I just had to ask Mond about what his experience of being a twin has been like. Entering the world on the same day as another human is pretty epic, but for a non-twin such as myself, it was good to get some insight into this exclusive and rare club with my twin girls on the way!

Here's the low-down on what life has been like thus far for Mond with his identical twin brother Chard. While they have now gone down very separate paths, there's always going to be that special bond. Let's just say one good thing is you always have someone to have your back!