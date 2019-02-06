Even writing this article is making me hungry! Yes I do think about my twin baby girls and what type of women they will grow up to be. If they will look like their father or me — who's personality will they have? But to be honest, a large portion of my day right now is thinking about food! Does that make me a bad mum?

For my pregnancy, each trimester has represented a different diet. The first three months was a hellish experience for me nausea wise, so I stuck to the hangover diet. Cheese pizza, plain pasta and crackers. Don't worry my doctor was aware that this diet wasn't the most nutritious, but wanted me to eat whatever I could keep down and stay hydrated. Despite eating egg muffins and carb loading, I lost around 5 kg.

But once the morning sickness/hyperemesis cloud lifted, food once again became my best friend. This is when I started to eat more like my usual myself. Here are some of the things that I've been feasting on while pregnant. Hmm, now did someone say lunch?