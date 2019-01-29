The Best Morning Sickness Remedies I've Tried & Tested

by Yvette King | Tue., 29 Jan. 2019

It's the classic thing you think of when you think of early pregnancy. Remember in the movie Knocked Up when Katherine Heigel's character, pregnant E! host Alison Scott can't even get through an interview with James Franco without puking? Relatable! Yeah, it can be pretty rough. And whoever called it "morning" sickness was seriously deluded — it can hit you anytime, anywhere! The toilet bowl is your new bestie!

Morning sickness is actually caused by a surge in hormones, thanks to your growing bubba. It varies woman to woman, but it can kick in as early as two weeks into the pregnancy - who knew such a tiny baby (which at this stage is only the size of a poppy seed) could make itself known to you so strongly! While there is no "cure" to morning sickness per se that I know of, there are certainly steps that you can take to help alleviate some of nausea.

Here are a few things I found helpful in those dark days, which may be of some assistance. Hopefully some of these will be of use for mummas to be but if you are like me, I also had a period of hyperemesis gravidarum which you can read all about below.

Here's What It's Really Like To Have Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Good luck ladies!

