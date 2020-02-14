What's runway etiquette?

In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis are left thoroughly embarrassed by their moms' behavior at a local fashion show. Specifically, notoriously loud Angela Fraser and Sharon Ciolli are seen making a scene as Matt hosts the show and Alexa walks down the runway.

"Very pretty, sweetheart! Very pretty," Sharon yells amid the show. "I love the back."

After Alexa admits she was previously worried about Matt outshining her at the fashion show, the psychic medium reveals it's their moms she should've been concerned about.

"You should've been worried about our moms," Matt notes in a confessional. "Because, right now, they're embarrassing the s--t out of us."

As Sharon and Angela continue to cheer and hoot throughout the event, Rod Fraser warns them that "they're loud." While the two Meet the Frasers moms are aware of this fact, they're unapologetic for it.