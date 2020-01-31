PREMIERES
2020

Will Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis' Mothers Rebel Against Their Strict Cat-Sitting Rules?

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., 31 Jan. 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Order is everything for Meet the Frasers' leading couple, but Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis' moms don't babysit by the book.

"I don't like the f--kin' rules," says Angela Fraser in this clip from Monday's new Meet the Frasers, responding to her son and his girlfriend's itemized list of cat-sitting to do's, which is read aloud to her and Sharon Ciolli moments earlier.

"We're not going to go by a stupid, f--ked up list," Sharon—Alexa's mom—declares, arguing that this is not her first care-taking rodeo, nor is it Angela's.

"We had babies come out of our vaginas," she points out. "So, I don't know what the hell [Alexa is] talking about that I wouldn't know what I'm doing."

Read

Meet the Frasers Cast Trades One-Liners Over Italian Food in Family-Style Mukbang Video

The list in question starts out straightforward: no cats on the table, one treat per creature, etc. Also, "Do not get drunk while cat-sitting our cats," Alexa continues, eyeing a bottle of wine on the coffee table. "Would you do that for our babies someday?"

"We did it for you!" Angela cracks, and Sharon confirms Matt's mother wasn't the only one.

See what happens when the women learn their children's preferred litter box procedure—and Matt's stunned reaction upon realizing the task probably won't be carried out in accordance with usual household routine—in the full clip above!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Meet the Frasers , Family , Funny , Reality TV , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.