Matt Fraser is the real deal.

As fans surely know, Fraser's psychic medium abilities will be on display on his new E! show, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13). And, while Fraser is new to the E! family, he's a seasoned veteran when it comes to being a medium.

Thus, with the Meet the Frasers premiere right around the corner, we thought it was time to give viewers a taste of Matt's impressive gift. As seen in the 2016 throwback interview above (Happy TBT!), Fraser once turned skeptic news anchor Michael Clayton into a believer.

"I'm a skeptic. I'm a person who has always said, 'Man, that's not real.'" The Studio 10 Live host told Fraser at the start of the segment.

This didn't faze the 28-year-old medium, who assured the show's hosts that he "loves the skeptical ones." Per Fraser, "it's usually the skeptics who get read."

In fact, this exact scenario happened during Fraser's Studio 10 Live reading.