When it comes to psychics, the other side and spirits, I've always been a believer. Ask any of my friends, they'll tell you of my tarot cards parties and my love of the supernatural.

Yet, I still wasn't prepared for the encounter I had with psychic medium Matt Fraser on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Fraser, alongside his beauty queen love Alexa Papigiotis, has a new docu-series Meet the Frasers coming to E! (premiering Monday, Jan. 13, to be exact). Thus, I originally sat down with the new E! couple to discuss their relationship, their entertaining family and so much more.

Not only were Fraser and Papigiotis incredibly warm and generous, but they were also very forthcoming. Perhaps, this is why I was emboldened to ask if any spirits tried to connect with me during our sit down.

Initially, Fraser gave me a flat out, "No." However, per the 28-year-old clairvoyant, he can compartmentalize the voices during an interview.

Before I could assure him that a reading was not necessary, Fraser began sifting through the spirits reaching out to him.

"Who died in tragedy in your family?" the Meet the Frasers medium asked.