The LADYGANG gals aren't afraid to put it out there.

The podcasters turned E! personalities made this abundantly clear during an exclusive game of "Most Likely" with E! News. For starters, Jac Vanek had no qualms revealing when (and where) she last sent her last sext.

"Probably sent one this morning," the LADYGANG star commented in the clip above. "While I was on the toilet…perfect time!"

While Vanek kept it pretty candid, the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists declared it was Keltie Knight who was "most likely to overshare on social media."

"They're my friends, I think," the entertainment news expert defended.

We're sure Keltie's 87.4K followers on Instagram appreciate her candor, because we know we do!