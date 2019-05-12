Nicole Gerulat
by Taylor Stephan | Sun., 12 May. 2019 3:00 AM
Nicole Gerulat
You've been keeping up with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek from LADYGANG, that's no secret. You've seen the boss babes in action, and one thing stands out: They spend a large majority of their time in their podcast studio and office. We can relate on that level, so it makes perfect sense that they'd be all about a complete redesign of the space. For the job, they enlisted Emilie Muhlfeld from Joss & Main to totally transform it into the California bungalow of your dreams.
"I spent most of my life at work in this office, and I wanted it to be functional and also beautiful. The vibe is girlie, chic and California cool," describes Keltie of the brand-new, decked-out oasis.
OK, so are you ready to shop? The exact pieces from the LADYGANG studio are below!
"We asked for a lot of moveable seating so that the space could be transformed based on what we were using it for at that time," shares Keltie.
Nothing says come on in more than these cute potted succulents, you know?
These framed prints are better as a set, don't you think?
This marble top dining table is a splurge, but it's so drop dead stunning that we're here for it.
Fluffy white throw pillows are a low-key way to glam up any space.
Whenever you need a little life motivation, this framed print will remind ya.
"I love my gold desk. It's huge and it feels fancy and luxe. It has enough room for me to lay out my entire life and still have room to work," explains Keltie.
This ornate pink rug will give your Cali-inspired space that lived-in feel.
Speaking of inspiration, we live and breathe by this Andy Warhol quote.
This indigo throw pillow will add a burst of character to any corner in your home.
SHOP NOW:
$29.99 $26.99 at Joss and Main
How delicious does this fluffy white sheepskin area rug look?
SHOP NOW:
$211.91 $73.99 at Joss and Main
Boss babes deserve boss babe office chairs. It's that simple.
We wouldn't be mad at this chic pink chair existing in any space of our living quarters.
Full length mirrors are always a good idea.
SHOP NOW:
$134.99 $119.99 at Joss and Main
When in doubt, add a throw pillow into the mix!
