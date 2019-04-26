COMING
by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., 26 Apr. 2019 10:30 AM

Backstreet's back this summer, but AJ McLean is planning ahead.

The original Backstreet Boy shares his big-picture ideas for the group that brought us bangers like "I Want It That Way" and "As Long As You Love Me" with Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin in this clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG. If you're a fan of iconic '90s boy bands—like Keltie, Jac and Becca—then you'll probably spend the rest of this year hoping AJ's master plan for an even bigger reunion tour really does come to fruition one day.

Why? For starters, it involves Justin Timberlake circling back to his own '90s boy band roots. Much to the ladies' palpable excitement, AJ takes a few seconds mid-way through LADYGANG's new clip to present them with an elevator pitch for a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC mashup reunion tour. And it's pretty convincing!

"I think Justin should come back. One tour. All ten of us go out. Stadiums," he starts, since "it's not a reunion if not all five members attend," as Keltie expressed earlier. "It would be the biggest thing since sliced bread," he concludes, and the gals couldn't agree more.

"It would be bigger!" Jac sighs, as Keltie mimes some sort of explosion happening on either side of her head. (Mind-blown? Us too.)

"I think it'd be awesome," AJ reiterates, before calling out Justin directly. "So dude, let's just talk about it!"

Hear all about the throwback tour of your wildest dreams in the clip above!

