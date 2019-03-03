COMING
by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 3 Mar. 2019 8:00 AM

Did Kristin Cavallari have a Mean Girls-esque run-in with Lindsay Lohan?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode of LADYGANG (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 11 p.m.), the Very Cavallari star spills all about her "crazy" encounter with The Parent Trap actress. While playing "Champagne Pong" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, Cavallari is asked about which celebrity she's had a bad encounter with.

"We need Kristin to spill this," the Glee alum quips.

"I mean, I'll say it if you just want to stop throwing!" the mother of three confidently notes. "Lindsay Lohan, obviously."

Although Kristin is vehement that she never got in a fight with the former child star, she shares that she did allegedly witness LiLo trash fellow Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero's Los Angeles pad. Apparently, Lohan wasn't thrilled when she caught Kristin sleeping platonically next to the then MTV personality.

Photos

LADYGANG's Funniest Celeb Guest Moments

"She broke into his house at 4 a.m., saw that I was in bed with him—with like her pose of girls—went upstairs in the kitchen…started throwing glasses everywhere," Kristin dishes. "So I was like, 'This bitch is crazy.'"

Cavallari goes on to recall the fear she felt after telling this anecdote to Rolling Stone.  (However, we should note that, at the time, Lindsay's rep said this was "not true.")

Even though Cavallari was certain that Lohan would "f--cking kill" her, she reveals the Freaky Friday star treated her only with kindness during their next encounter.

"She was like, 'Hey, girl! We gotta get lunch, we need to hang out," Jay Cutler's wife concludes. "I was like, 'Hollywood's f--cking nuts!'"

Hear Kristin's crazy Lindsay story for yourself in the clip above!

