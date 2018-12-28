MONDAYS
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin While Posing in Lacy Underwear

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 28 Dec. 2018 8:41 AM

Kendall Jenner

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine

Kendall Jenner was feeling floral. 

The reality star took a minute out of her Thursday to reveal what she was wearing at the moment to her millions of followers on Instagram. In a short video she posted to her Instagram Story, the 23-year-old supermodel posed for the camera in a floral tank top and white lace underwear. 

The catwalk queen is no stranger to social media attention. Just yesterday, her low-key beau Ben Simmons didn't hide his feelings about another picture she posted—a sexy black and white portrait with Kendall rocking a piercing gaze. 

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

The NBA pro had no words and instead left two simple drooling emojis. It looks like the picture definitely caught his eye. 

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

In addition to Simmons' comment, Hailey Baldwin wrote "the elegance!!" while hairstylist Jen Atkin added, "A Christmas miracle indeed." 

The picture has since amassed nearly 3 million likes and many comments from fellow celebrities and fans alike. 

After years in modeling, Jenner has definitely figured out how to take a standout picture or video—whether it's a pro shot for a fashion magazine or a behind-the-scenes clip from inside her bathroom. 

And she has the 101 million followers to prove it. 

