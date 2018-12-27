Kendall Jenner definitely caught Ben Simmons' eye.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a brand new glamour shot to social media that garnered some serious attention. The black and white portrait, featuring the 23-year-old framing her face with her hands, has already amassed more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments. Among them was a brief but notable one from Jenner's famous beau.

The 22-year-old NBA pro didn't use any words to convey his message. Instead, he just dropped two drooling emojis.

In addition to Simmons' comment, Hailey Baldwin wrote "the elegance!!" while hairstylist Jen Atkin added, "A Christmas miracle indeed."