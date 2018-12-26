A member of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's little family was noticeably absent from their Christmas celebrations, but why?

Tristan Thompson did not make it to Los Angeles for the Kar-Jenner crew's holiday festivities, because as a source explains it, he "doesn't have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played a game on Dec. 23 and has another today, leaving little opportunity for the couple to spend their daughter's first Christmas together.

The insider tells E! News that because Khloe spent Thanksgiving with Tristan in Cleveland, she wanted to give baby True an opportunity to experience the magical holiday with her famous relatives.

"Khloe wanted to be in L.A. with her family for Christmas," the source shares. "There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning. There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning."