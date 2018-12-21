Twitter
There are a whole lot of people who can't get enough of True Thompson.
Before the Kardashian family kicks off their Christmas celebrations, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared one sweet photo of her baby girl.
In the picture that received more than 2.2 million likes in three hours, True posed in the arms of Kim Kardashian who lounged in a luxurious white robe.
"Auntie KiKi," Khloe captioned the photo with two heart emoji's.
"That's my baby girl!!!!" Kim shared in the comments section. Close family friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann added, "That perfect little face."
Other fans and followers couldn't help but share positive comments directed towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. When one fan shared how much he loves watching Khloe as a mom, the 34-year-old couldn't help but gush about parenthood.
"She is my life! Being a mommy is everything and more!!!!" Khloe wrote. "Thank you for your kindness."
She added to a separate fan, "Ugh she's so juicy and I love it!!!"
With the holidays right around the corner, fans may be wondering how the Kardashian family is celebrating the final days of 2018. According to Kim, she's taking over Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve celebration.
"This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom," she explained to E! News' Nina Parker at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. "She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space."
As for a holiday card from the famous family? Never say never.
"My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear," she explained. "Tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card. I might have to really say, ‘Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place an no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party.'"