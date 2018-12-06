Co-parenting looks good on you Kourtney Kardashian.

On a cold Wednesday night in Southern California, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself hanging out with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope Disick.

What came next was an Instagram post that has heads turning—but not for anything dramatic.

Simply captioned "coparenting," Kourtney posed in a designer dress as she lay across her bed while Penelope played on Scott's phone.

"At its finest right huuuurrrrr," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Kylie Jenner added, "Ohhhh" with the heart eye emoji's.

For those wondering what exactly Kourtney is wearing for her night in, close friend Brittny Gastineau may have the answer.