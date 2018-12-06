MONDAYS
Try Not to Cry Watching Kim Kardashian Tell Alice Johnson She's Been Freed From Prison After 21 Years

Grab a box of Kleenex!

Things are getting very emotional on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Kim Kardashian does everything she can (including meeting with the president) to free prison inmate Alice Johnson, who's been behind bars for 21 years for a nonviolent drug crime.

In this tear-jerking preview clip, fans get to see the exact moment Kim calls Alice to tell her the good news that the president has granted her her freedom.

"This is so crazy. We did it!" Kim tells her attorney Shawn Holley over the phone during a photo shoot. "I am at a shoot so I cannot cry, but this is so crazy! I cannot believe we pulled this off."

"There is no way this would have happened without you," Holley tells Kim before Alice and her attorneys join the conference call

"Hey Kim, how you doin'? My angel!" Alice says. "I cannot believe it, we did it! We did it!" Kim replies.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1516

E!

"What happened?" Alice asks, completely unaware she was granted clemency. "We did it, you don't know?" Kim asks.

"No she doesn't know," one of the attorneys chimes in. "You're telling her the news."

"Oh my gosh, Alice, you're out!" Kim says excitedly.

Alice screams with joy and starts sobbing over the amazing news as Kim fights back tears during the joyous moment.

"You're coming home!" an attorney tells an emotional Alice.

Watch

Sneak Peek: Kim Kardashian Talks Christmas Plans

Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson

Instagram

"I'm sorry, I thought you knew," Kim says. "The news just broke, the president just called me and he told me that you are out. He signed the papers, it's been released to the press and everything."

Try not to cry watching the tear-jerking moment above!

