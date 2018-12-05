MONDAYS
9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian Is Taking Over Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Bash

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kris Jenner is passing on her most beloved Christmas tradition to Kim Kardashian

Every year, fans look forward to the momager's annual Christmas Eve celebration, where Hollywood stars and famous pals of the Kar-Jenner fam get together at Kris' pad for a night of food, fun and festive frivolity. Except in just a matter of weeks, invitees will instead make their way to Kim and husband Kanye West's home. 

As Kim told E! News' Nina Parker at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza mall, "This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space."

But now that the E! reality star and business entrepreneur is official taking over the reins, Kim expects her family members to play by her rules. 

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2018: Christmas, New Year and More

The mom-of-three revealed she's concocted a plan to get her sisters and their families together for a holiday card for photo opp, which has become a sore subject for Kim. 

"My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear," she explained, "tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card. I might have to really say, ‘Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place an no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

After last year's "dramatic" Christmas card debacle, where Kim struggled to get her family on board and ended up calling Kourtney Kardashian the "least interesting to look at," she told us the chances of a 2018 edition were slim to none. 

"I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f--k us over," Kim confessed. "That was so dramatic... Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids.'"

For more from Kim, check out the rest of our exclusive interview above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kanye West , Christmas , Holidays , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Why Khloe Kardashian Would Like More Kids With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

Kris Jenner, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Arrivals

Kris Jenner Proves She's a Cool Mom (Again) During Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

Nervous Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First Time Since 2016 Robbery on KUWTK

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Katch-Up: S15, EP.15

Riverdale

What To Do About Riverdale's Hiram Lodge

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.