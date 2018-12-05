Kris Jenner is passing on her most beloved Christmas tradition to Kim Kardashian.
Every year, fans look forward to the momager's annual Christmas Eve celebration, where Hollywood stars and famous pals of the Kar-Jenner fam get together at Kris' pad for a night of food, fun and festive frivolity. Except in just a matter of weeks, invitees will instead make their way to Kim and husband Kanye West's home.
As Kim told E! News' Nina Parker at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza mall, "This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space."
But now that the E! reality star and business entrepreneur is official taking over the reins, Kim expects her family members to play by her rules.
The mom-of-three revealed she's concocted a plan to get her sisters and their families together for a holiday card for photo opp, which has become a sore subject for Kim.
"My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear," she explained, "tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card. I might have to really say, ‘Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place an no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party."
After last year's "dramatic" Christmas card debacle, where Kim struggled to get her family on board and ended up calling Kourtney Kardashian the "least interesting to look at," she told us the chances of a 2018 edition were slim to none.
"I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f--k us over," Kim confessed. "That was so dramatic... Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids.'"
