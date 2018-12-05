Kris Jenner is passing on her most beloved Christmas tradition to Kim Kardashian.

Every year, fans look forward to the momager's annual Christmas Eve celebration, where Hollywood stars and famous pals of the Kar-Jenner fam get together at Kris' pad for a night of food, fun and festive frivolity. Except in just a matter of weeks, invitees will instead make their way to Kim and husband Kanye West's home.

As Kim told E! News' Nina Parker at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza mall, "This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space."

But now that the E! reality star and business entrepreneur is official taking over the reins, Kim expects her family members to play by her rules.