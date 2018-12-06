Kim Kardashian isn't worried about husband Kanye West one bit.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss shares her thoughts on the "I Love It" rapper's controversial TMZ visit.

"Umm, how's Kanye doing?" Jonathan Cheban asks his A-list best friend.

"He's doing good; everyone thinks he's having a breakdown," North West's mom confesses.

Understandably, as it was a "wild" interview, Kim remembers initially feeling concern for her husband.

"I rushed home, I was hysterically crying," the mother of three admits to Jonathan and Simon Huck. "So I go home…he's totally fine."

Per Kim herself, the "Famous" rapper "can't control what he says" while ramped up about certain topics. In fact, the A-lister "loves being ramped up" as it makes him feel "powerful."