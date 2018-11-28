Stormi Webster need not say any words, but the little girl is already a mesmerizing YouTube sensation.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby is almost 10-months-old (already!) and she's proven herself to be a key player in some of Kylie's best snapshots and videos. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a makeup tutorial video on YouTube that demonstrated how to copy Kylie's stylish and almost effortless-looking eye makeup. It was her explanation on getting ready while she joins Travis on his Astroworld tour.

A few minutes into the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought Stormi on camera, who had apparently just arisen from a nap.

Anyone who has ever taken a midday snooze can definitely relate to the baby.