by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 14 Nov. 2018 7:00 AM
Will Khloe Kardashian's delivery room be drama free?
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian arrives in Cleveland for the birth of her sister's daughter…and sees Tristan Thompson for the first time since his cheating scandal made headlines.
Unsurprisingly, things are a bit awkward as Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Malika Haqq seemingly ignore the NBA star upon entering the delivery room. However, for the Revenge Body host's sake, the trio keeps the situation cordial.
"Are you going to say hi to each other or no?" the pregnant KUWTK veteran asks both her sister and beau.
In an attempt to stay positive, Tristan and Kim exchange a hug, but not before the KKW Beauty boss playfully threatens to cut the Cleveland Cavaliers player.
E!
"The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension," Kanye West's wife notes in a confessional. "As much as I want to go off, I just don't think it's the time. So I'm gonna keep it cute, I don't have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her."
And it appears the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners agree with Kim's sentiment as they try to keep the hospital room a positive environment. In fact, Kris Jenner even breaks down dancing as Khloe gets ready to give birth.
"I'm really excited to have everyone there, but oh my god, I'm getting that much closer to actually having to give birth," Khloe concludes later on.
Watch the delivery room antics for yourself in the exclusive clip above!
